New Delhi: The Sri Lanka government imposed a nationwide social media blackout on Sunday amid protests across the country which is facing a severe power crisis and rising inflation. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms were blocked in Sri Lanka after the country declared a 36-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday.Also Read - Sri Lankan Economic Crisis: Five Reasons How It Can Affect India
“Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests,” NetBlocks tweeted. Also Read - Sri Lanka Protests Turn Violent, Army Bus Set on Fire | Key Points
On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued the Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect. Rajapaksa said the emergency was declared in the interests of public security, protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community. Also Read - Good News! After 54 Years, Sri Lanka Reopens Its Oldest Airport
36-hour curfew announced in Sri Lanka – Top developments
- The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly.
- The island wide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), the information department said. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given the directive under the Public Security Ordinance regulations, it said.
- The move came as the island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government’s poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials. The imposition of curfew would prevent citizens from holding protests.
- In recent weeks, there has been mounting public anger against the government over its handling of the country’s worst-ever economic crisis.
- People were seen standing in long queues for fuel and cooking gas, besides facing long hours of power outages. The demands for Rajapaksa’s resignation have been growing.
- A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. Power cuts last up to 13 hours a day.
- Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply, and long hours of power cuts the people have been suffering for weeks.