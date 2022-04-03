New Delhi: The Sri Lanka government imposed a nationwide social media blackout on Sunday amid protests across the country which is facing a severe power crisis and rising inflation. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms were blocked in Sri Lanka after the country declared a 36-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday.Also Read - Sri Lankan Economic Crisis: Five Reasons How It Can Affect India

“Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests,” NetBlocks tweeted. Also Read - Sri Lanka Protests Turn Violent, Army Bus Set on Fire | Key Points

On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued the Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect. Rajapaksa said the emergency was declared in the interests of public security, protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community. Also Read - Good News! After 54 Years, Sri Lanka Reopens Its Oldest Airport

36-hour curfew announced in Sri Lanka – Top developments