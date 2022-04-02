Colombo: Security has been tightened across Sri Lanka as a nationwide protest has been called tomorrow as the country finds itself unable to pay for imports, leading to shortages of various goods including fuel. As per reports, the Sri Lankan government has deployed troops at key points. Armed with automatic assault rifles, the soldiers have been deployed for crowd control at fuel stations and elsewhere as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency.Also Read - Sri Lankan Economic Crisis: Five Reasons How It Can Affect India

Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide curfew: In the meantime, Sri Lanka on Saturday declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew to quell unrest as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday night over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

At this time, the country's economic crisis is being blamed on successive governments for not diversifying exports and relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism.

Sri Lanka declares a state of emergency: On Friday late night, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency, a day after angry protesters demonstrated near his home demanding his resignation over the current economic crisis in the country.

The development comes as the country of around 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

Due to short supply of fuels and rise of food prices, protests have broken out across the country as Sri Lanka’s government prepares for talks with the International Monetary Fund amid concerns over the country’s ability to pay back foreign debt.

India supplies rice, fuel to Sri Lanka: At this crucial time, Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid. India had agreed last month to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.

Indian Oil Corporation on Saturday also supplied 6,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board, to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts. Triggered by a lack of foreign exchange, apart from fuel shortages and power outages there is also a severe shortage of essential commodities like cooking gas, food and medicines.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s former president Maithripala Sirisena’s Freedom Party has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an all-party government to tide over the worst economic crisis in the island nation and said that it may leave the alliance if its request was ignored. Party’s general secretary and a state minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the Central Committee decided on Friday to urge for the formation of a government representing all parties in Parliament.