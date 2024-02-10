Home

Sri Lankan MP Visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Says, ‘Lord Ram’s Birthplace Has Returned To Its Glory Days’

Namal Rajapaksa, member of Parliament of Sri Lanka visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday with his wife. The Sri Lankan MP praised PM Modi for his involvement in the temple; here's what he said...

Namal Rajapaksa Visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: In less than a month since its opening, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has become a popular tourist attraction, as expected. The temple which opened for the general public on January 23, 2024 after the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, is now being visited by devotees from around the world. Recently, Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan was present at the temple and now, an international dignitary was seen visiting the holy place. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka was in Ayodhya on Friday to visit the Ram Mandir with his wife. The Sri Lankan MP felt ‘honoured and blessed’ to have visited the shrine with his wife. Here’s what Namal Rajapaksa said about the temple and PM Modi…

Sri Lankan MP Visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir With Wife

As mentioned earlier, Sri Lankan member of parliament, Namal Rajapaksa, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, saying that he felt honoured and blessed to visit the shrine. Speaking to reporters after visiting the grand temple, the Lankan MP said with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram, the old glory has been restored to the original birthplace of the deity.

‘I Identify Myself As A Sri Lankan Connected To Ramayana Trail’

“We are glad to be here. We are privileged and honoured to receive the blessings of Lord Ram at his abode in Ayodhya. It is more special for me as I identify myself as a Sri Lankan connected to Ramayana trail and growing up in a background rooted in Buddhist culture while also being very close to the Hindu community. It is, indeed, a great honour for me and my wife to be here today. We feel blessed to be here,” the Lankan MP said.

Namal Rajapaksa Praises PM Modi, Says ‘Lord Ram’s Birthplace Returns To Its Glory Days’

Namal Rajapaksa has praised the Prime Minister for being personally involved in the building of the temple and its Consecration Ceremony. He said, “It’s a great thing that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself got involved (in raising the Ram Temple in the Ayodhya) and got this done. We believe that Lord Ram’s birthplace has returned to its glory days. I’m sure there are many devotees from all over the world like me who are waiting for an opportunity to visit this magnificent temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.”

Namal Rajapaksa is not the first international dignitary to visit Ram Lalla’s abode; earlier this week, a delegation from Fiji, which was led by Deputy Prime Miniser Biman Prasad arrived at the Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya to visit the majestic temple and experience the divinity of Ram Lalla an the holy place.

(Inputs from ANI)

