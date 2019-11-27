New Delhi: Accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday confirmed that he will be visiting India from November 28 to 30. During his maiden visit, he will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The visit of the Sri Lankan President is seen as a step towards boosting the bilateral relationship between the two friendly countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his last visit to the island nation last month had mentioned that the newly elected Sri Lankan President has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India in November.

“President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi’s invitation to visit India on 29th November,” he added.

Defeating opponent Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes, 70-year old Rajapaksa clinched a resounding victory in the recently concluded Presidential elections. He was the second member of the Rajapaksa family to become the president in the country.

On receiving victory, PM Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and that time he had invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

On the other hand, the Lankan leader thanked PM Modi for his good wishes and expressed his willingness to work with India very closely to boost the bilateral relationship.

His becoming the president of Sri Lanka assumes significance as he has helped in ending the long civil war of the country against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).