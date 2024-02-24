By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Stabbed Wife Several Time: Indian-Origin Man Gets Life Sentence In Canada For Gruesome Murder
Canada: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to life in jail for killing his wife. Navinder Gill had pleaded guilty by the British Columbia court for stabbing Harpreet Kaur Gill to death in their house in Surrey.
Surrey: A British Columbia court sentenced a 40-year-old Indian-origin man for brutally stabbing his wife to death. Accused Navinder Gill killed Harpreet Kaur Gill in December 2022. The homicide investigation team stated that the Gill cannot apply for parole for 10 years.
