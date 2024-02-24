Stabbed Wife Several Time: Indian-Origin Man Gets Life Sentence In Canada For Gruesome Murder

Canada: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to life in jail for killing his wife. Navinder Gill had pleaded guilty by the British Columbia court for stabbing Harpreet Kaur Gill to death in their house in Surrey.

Surrey: A British Columbia court sentenced a 40-year-old Indian-origin man for brutally stabbing his wife to death. Accused Navinder Gill killed Harpreet Kaur Gill in December 2022. The homicide investigation team stated that the Gill cannot apply for parole for 10 years.

