Seoul: At least 120 people were killed and over 100 injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, on Saturday night. Video on social media showed first responders administering CPR on multiple people lying in the street. Police also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals. As per South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty.

Here’s what we know so far:

At least 120 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede in South Korea’s capital, Seoul. South Korean officials say dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest after being crushed by a crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities. Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 150 people were injured in the Itaewon leisure district. It is suspected that the people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. Some local media reports said the crash happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there. Local media reports said at least 50 people were administered CPR and nearly 100-120 people are feared dead. Footage and video clips shared on social media showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene. South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the dispatch of the emergency medical team, and disaster response team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimise casualties. More than 400 emergency workers from around the nation, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, have been deployed to the streets to treat the injured. Local media said around 1,00,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for Halloween festivities, which were the biggest in years following the easing of Covid restrictions in recent months.

DOZENS IN CARDIAC ARREST BEING GIVEN CPR