‘Ready to connect India’: Starlink responds to Reliance amid Musk row

Reliance had already put out a statement of its own, answering Elon Musk’s recent comments on the Indian market and on what part it played in Starlink’s entry into India.

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Elon Musk's Starlink has responded to Reliance. Representational Image

Starlink on Saturday replied to a statement by Reliance Industries Limited regarding Elon Musk’s remarks on the Indian market, saying it had worked closely with the country’s regulators and obtained all requisite government approvals.

In a post on X, Musk’s company said it was ready to connect with high-speed internet. “We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely – and all with the requisite government approvals. Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” it said on X.

We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely – and all with the requisite government approvals. Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet. — Starlink (@Starlink) October 16, 2026

Reliance statement on Musk’s remarks

The move comes after Reliance Industries on Friday issued a statement on Musk’s recent remarks about the Indian market and its role in Starlink’s entry into the country. The company stated that It had never feared competition and that every player must abide by Indian laws and policies.

Reliance said the government applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign, adding that Jio’s own satellite services were also awaiting clearances.

Also Read | Is Starlink threat to India’s national security? What Ukraine’s internet disruption reveals as Elon Musk eyes India

It further said that, given the recent remarks about the company and the Indian market, it wanted to put the facts on record. It added that, like every Indian enterprise, it has grown in a country that welcomes investment and innovation, whether homegrown or international, that improves people’s lives.

What did Reliance say?

Reliance said it welcomed competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink, while emphasising that all players must follow the country’s laws.

“That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world,” Reliance’s statement read.

We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink, Reliance Industries further said, adding that every player, Jio included, “must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” the company stated.

What is the row?

Elon Musk took aim at New Delhi on October 7, and the government pushed back, setting off an exchange between the two. Musk accused ‘certain oligarchs’ of standing in the way of SpaceX’s satellite broadband arm getting spectrum in the country.

Also Read | India rejects Elon Musk’s Starlink launch delay allegation, calls ‘oligarchs blocking entry’ claim baseless

The communications ministry pushed back the next day, October 8, dismissing the idea of discrimination as “baseless and misconceived.” In its view, India’s satcom rules are fair and even-handed, and the three companies are being assessed for security at “broadly the same regulatory stage.”

A few hours after that, Musk went further. He said Starlink has licences in more than 165 countries and has spent five years following Indian rules, then asked: “So why still no licence? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” He was pointing at Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries chairman.