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‘Start negotiations as soon as possible’: Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions
'Start negotiations as soon as possible': Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions
‘Start negotiations as soon as possible’: Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions
“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” said Benjamin Netanyahu in the statement.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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