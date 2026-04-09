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‘Start negotiations as soon as possible’: Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions

'Start negotiations as soon as possible': Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 9:26 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
'Start negotiations as soon as possible': Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions
(Image: Ronen Zvulun/AP Photo)

‘Start negotiations as soon as possible’: Israel urges Lebanon to begin peace talks amid tensions

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to ​open direct ​negotiations with Israel, I instructed ‌the ⁠cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as ​soon as ​possible,” said Benjamin Netanyahu in the statement.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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