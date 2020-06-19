New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated that China is behind cyberattacks in the country-albeit without naming Beijing-remarking that Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: US Extends Deepest Condolences to People of India For Lives Lost During Ladakh Face-off

Speaking to media, the Australian Prime Minister said, "Australian organisations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor."

"The activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure," he further said.

He added that these were the actions of a ‘state-based actor’ with significant capabilities. “There aren’t too many state-based actors who have these capabilities,” he further remarked.

Notably, Morrison’s comments come at a time China-Australia relations are at an all-time low due to Australia leading a draft resolution, along with the European Union (EU), in the World Health Organisation (WHO) to seeking an independent probe to trace the source of the novel coronavirus, which emanated from China in December.

China, however, has vehemently refuted all the allegations.