New Delhi: Amid fears of a coup due to rising tensions between her civilian government and the country's powerful military, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the governing party was detained in an early-morning raid.

Further, the government also declared a state of emergency for one year. The emergency declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who is serving as the Acting President, was announced on the military-owned Myawady TV, reports Xinhua news agency.

Phone and internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi National League for Democracy party could not be reached.

The report claimed that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were ‘taken’. Another of those detained was Han Thar Myint, a member of the party’s central executive committee, said an An NLD lawmaker.

“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters. Speaking to AFP news agency Myo Nyunt asserted that given the situation, “we have to assume that the military is staging a coup.”

Myanmar lawmakers were to gather Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year’s election. Online news portal Myanmar Now cited unidentified sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and the NLD’s chairperson around dawn and did not have further details. Myanmar Visual Television and Myanmar Voice Radio posted on Facebook around 6:30 a.M. That their programs were not available to broadcast regularly.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi is by far the country’s most dominant politician, and became the country’s leader after leading a decades-long nonviolent struggle against military rule.