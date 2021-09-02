New York: A state of emergency has been imposed in the American states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as they witnessed flash floods due to record-breaking rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Waterlogging at Ring Road, Several Other Parts, Police Issues Traffic Advisory

New York’s mayor tweeted on Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency in New York City tonight due to “record-breaking rain”, “brutal flooding and dangerous conditions” on roads. Also Read - Hurricane Ida: New Orleans Faces Widespread Power Outages

“I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

“I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida. We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

In New York City, a flash flood emergency was declared for the first time as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers, ABC reported.

The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. The effort including using high-axle vehicles bought after Superstorm Sandy.

New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions, and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport said it was experiencing severe flooding and suspended all flight activity.

Several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia, after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.