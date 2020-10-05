Washington: Three days after the US President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the White House staffers have been urged to “stay home” if they showed any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, some media reports stated. Also Read - Trump Briefly Leaves Military Hospital, Waves at Supporters; Medical Fraternity Fumes | Watch

In an e-mail sent out on Sunday, the White House Management office directed members of the White House staff to "immediately contact your primary care provider" and "inform their supervisors" if they exhibited any COVID-19 symptom, reported The Hill news website.

"If you or your colleagues believe that you should be practising telework, or have questions about your ability to do so, please contact your supervisor," it further said.

President Trump is currently hospitalised at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, while Melania Trump is at the White House.

A number of people related to the White House or visits or events surrounding it have reportedly tested positive for the infection over the subsequent days.

They include Trump’s aide Hope Hicks; Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Mike Lee, and Ron Johnson; former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien; Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and University of Notre Dame president John I. Jenkins.

(With agency inputs)