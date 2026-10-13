‘Stay indoors during aerial attacks’: Alert for Indians in Saudi Arabia; embassy opens 24×7 control room

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued an urgent advisory for nationals to stay indoors following aerial attacks, opening a 24x7 control room for assistance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/stay-indoors-during-aerial-attacks-alert-for-indians-in-saudi-arabia-embassy-opens-24x7-control-room-8535753/ Copy

Alert for Indians in Saudi Arabia- Representational AI image

Following the recent deadly attacks on Riyadh’s international airport that left 11 Indian nationals injured, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued an urgent safety advisory on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Urging all Indian citizens across the Kingdom to exercise extreme caution and stay indoors during aerial attacks, the mission operationalized a 24×7 emergency control room to provide immediate assistance, monitor safety conditions, and coordinate emergency responses.

‘“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Embassy said in an advisory. It also “strongly advised” Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

Indian nationals were advised to remain in regular contact with their airlines and verify the latest status of their flights. Those in an emergency who wish to leave Saudi Arabia may avail flights from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain, subject to obtaining visas as per their rules, the Embassy said.

“In view of the evolving situation, the Embassy has opened 24×7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia,” it said. Giving an update on the Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport, the Embassy mentioned that four people remain in the ICU, four are receiving medical care in the normal ward, and three have been discharged.

“The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support,” it added. The funeral rites of Mohammed Yousuf Ali, the Indian national who lost his life in the attack, were completed in Riyadh on October 12 as per the wishes of his family, with the Ambassador and Embassy officials in attendance.

On October 11, India condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport, saying that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were “unacceptable” and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities. “The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

On October 10, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others.