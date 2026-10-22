‘Stay informed through local news’: Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in France amid violent protests, curfews

The Indian Embassy in Paris has advised Indian nationals to remain alert amid violent protests, clashes and curfews in France. Citizens have been asked to avoid crowded areas and follow local authorities' instructions as fresh demonstrations are expected.

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'Stay informed through local news': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in France amid violent protests, curfews (Image: X.com/@ultras_antifaa )

The Indian Embassy in Paris has urged Indian citizens living in France or planning to visit the country to stay alert as violent protests, clashes and local curfews continue in several areas. In its advisory, the embassy asked Indians to stay away from protest sites, avoid large crowds and follow safety instructions issued by French authorities. It also advised them to keep track of local news and check for possible disruptions to public transport.

The embassy said Indians can contact it in case of an emergency at +33 6 48 34 00 63 or email cons.paris@mea.gov.in.

Read more: Police Teargas Protestors In Paris After Emmanuel Macron Wins French Polls

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the Indian embassy in Paris said in a statement on Wednesday.

The warning comes as France prepares for another round of demonstrations after violent clashes and widespread damage during protests over the weekend.

France steps up security after violence

France witnessed widespread unrest on October 17, when protests over the rising cost of living, poor school conditions and concerns about public services turned violent in several cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

What began as demonstrations over public concerns later led to incidents of looting, arson and clashes with police. Shops, public buildings and other properties were damaged, while several businesses reported losses.

French authorities took more than 2,500 people into police custody following the violence, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. Hundreds of suspects were also sent for prosecution.

The government responded by introducing overnight curfews in some areas of Paris and other cities. The restrictions were aimed at preventing further violence and protecting residents, shops and public property.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the measures had helped bring some calm. However, officials have also admitted that the scale of the violence took authorities by surprise.

More protests expected in coming days

Despite the improvement in the situation, France is preparing for fresh demonstrations. Student groups and supporters of the Yellow Vest movement are expected to take part in further protests.

The demonstrations are linked to concerns over living costs, education and public services. Yellow Vest supporters have also raised concerns about fuel prices.

The French government has promised to deploy more security personnel to prevent a repeat of the violence. President Emmanuel Macron has said the authorities will use the available legal measures to maintain order.

The unrest has also led to concerns about possible travel and public transport disruptions. Indians living in France and those planning to visit the country have been advised to check official updates before travelling to areas where demonstrations are expected.

Separately, labour unions have announced plans for a nationwide strike on November 5 over the cost of living and cuts to public services.

Trump criticises France over unrest

The violence has also sparked a political row outside France. US President Donald Trump used the unrest to criticise immigration policies and attack his political opponents.

Trump claimed that France was being “conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists”. He presented the scenes of violence as a warning about the possible effects of immigration and political decisions.

Macron hits back

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised foreign leaders for using the unrest in France to gain political advantage. Speaking during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Macron called their remarks “as unacceptable as they are stupid”.

When asked if his comments were aimed at US President Donald Trump, Macron replied, “Among others,” confirming that his criticism was directed at Trump and other foreign leaders.

Macron also accused some leaders of spreading false information about the situation in France. He raised concerns over the use of AI-generated images that showed events which had not actually taken place.