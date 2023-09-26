‘Stay Vigilant’: Canada Updates Travel Advisory, Asks Its Citizens In India To Exercise Caution

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18

Ottawa: Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to “stay vigilant and exercise caution” following a diplomatic row that sparked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver. Tensions flared between India and Canada following the explosive allegations of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India however, angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the Canadian government said.

India Issues Advisory For Students, Indian Nationals In Canada

New Delhi issued a similar advisory on September 20th for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week, Global News reported. “Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a foreign ministry statement said, advising citizens to “avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents”.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents”: Ministry of External Affairs.

Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

