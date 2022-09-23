New Delhi: Amid a sharp rise in hate crimes, India has advised its students going to Canada to exercise caution and remain vigilant. “In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant,” a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.Also Read - India At UNSC Calls For Impartiality In Sanctioning Terrorists After China Blocks Proposal To Blacklist Sajid Mir

Furthermore, the MEA requested Indian nationals and students in Canada to register with the Indian mission in Ottawa or consulates in Toronto and Vancouver. “This will enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” the statement added. Also Read - 'Matter Of Profound Concern': India at UNSC Strongly Calls For Immediate Cessation Of All Hostilities In Ukraine

Meanwhile, Canadian authorities have been requested to investigate the crimes and take appropriate action. “The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” stated the MEA. Also Read - Ashes 2023: England Announce Schedule For Mega Series Against Australia Starting June 16 | Deets Inside

The advisory for students comes a day after India reacted sharply to the “so-called Khalistan referendum” in Canada, saying it was “deeply objectionable” that such a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

“You are all aware of the violence in this regard,” Bagchi said and described the “so-called Khalistan referendum” a “farcical exercise”. Canadian authorities’ scant efforts to stop the “so-called referendum” seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.