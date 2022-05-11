New Delhi: Steven Paul Jobs, popularly known as Steve Jobs, is widely recognized as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s, along with his early business partner and fellow Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. However, there are many little known things about Jobs that continues to surprise meAlso Read - Music Lives On! After 2 Decades, Apple Discontinues iPod, To be Available 'While Supplies Last'

Jobs, born on February 24, 1955, was the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Apple; the chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar; a member of The Walt Disney Company's board of directors following its acquisition of Pixar; and the founder, chairman, and CEO of NeXT.

Jobs became the CEO of Apple in 1997 and was largely responsible for helping revive Apple, which had been on the verge of bankruptcy.

Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor in 2003. He died of respiratory arrest related to the tumor at age 56 on October 5, 2011.

Even though his life might appear as an open book to the world, especially with his achievements and super success, a few facets and facts about the man have been under the wraps with only a very limited number of people having access.

So, here we share 10 unknown facts about Steve Jobs, whose name became synonymous with the tech giant Apple and the revolutionary products it created for the masses.

Steve Jobs was adopted. Steven Paul Jobs was born in San Francisco, California, on February 24, 1955 to Joanne Carole Schieble and Abdulfattah Jandali, a political migrant from the Syrian city of Homs. He was adopted by Clara and Paul Reinhold Jobs. Steve Jobs never wrote a single line of programming code. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak revealed the fact that Steve Jobs never wrote a programming code. “Steve didn’t ever code. He wasn’t an engineer and he didn’t do any original design, but he was technical enough to alter and change and add to other designs,” said Wozniak. Steve Jobs was dyslexic. In fact, some of the most successful tech leaders have suffered from a reading disorder called dyslexia which is a form of learning disability that hampers the ability to read or write.”It’s extremely inspiring for youngsters who struggle with dyslexia to see people like Steven Spielberg, who not only succeed but succeed well,” says Dr Stefani Hines, an expert in the disorder at Beaumont Hospitals in Royal Oak, Michigan. “It has nothing to do with intelligence, however. A lot of dyslexics, like Apple founder Steve Jobs, are highly intelligent, even gifted,” adds Dr Stefani Hines. Every Apple iPhone ad displays the time as 9:41, the time Steve Jobs unveiled it in 2007. “The 9:41 AM time displayed on iPhone and iPad advertisements is the time when the original iPhone was announced by Steve Jobs in 2007,” former iOS chief Scott Forstall once said. Steve Jobs was awarded 141 new patents since his death in August 2011 which is more than most inventors win during their lifetimes. Design patents won by Steve Jobs during the 1980s show concepts for the Apple III and the MacIntosh. Altogether, a third of the 458 patented inventions and designs credited to Jobs have been approved since he died. Steve Jobs is buried in an unmarked grave in Palo Alto’s Alta Mesa Cemetery. At his family’s request, his grave is unmarked and the cemetery has not revealed its location. But that hasn’t stopped people from trying to find it. Steve Jobs did not let his kids use iPads and limited their use of technology to a minimum. When he was asked, “Your kids must love the iPad?” He said, “Actually we don’t allow the iPad in the home. We think it’s too dangerous for them in effect.” The reason why he said that was because he recognized just how addictive the iPad was. A rare Apple-1 computer built in Steve Jobs’ garage in the summer of 1976 was sold at an auction in 2014 for USD 9,05,000. It was bought by The Henry Ford Museum. During his tenure as Apple CEO, Steve Jobs paid himself just $1every year from 1997 to 2011. Steve Jobs took a salary of $1 every year from 1997 to 2011. However, during this time his stocks increased from $17.5 million to $2.2 Billion. When Jobs returned to Apple as CEO in 1997 after a 12-year absence, the company was really struggling. Taking a $1 salary was a way of showing how much he cared about the company he’d co-founded two decades earlier in his parents’ garage. Jobs held lots of Apple shares and knew that if he could make the company a success again, he’d be compensated by seeing their value rise dramatically. Steve Jobs spent seven months traveling around India, experimenting with psychedelic drugs and eventually adopting the practices of Zen Buddhism. Jobs came to India with his friend Dan Kottke somewhere between 1974 and 1976. According to unofficial Steve Jobs autobiography iCon, Kottke states “He was totally determined to go to India. He felt some kind of unresolved pain over being adopted. That was the same period that he hired a private investigator to try and track down his mother. He was obsessed with it for a while.” In New Delhi, Steve chose to don a lungi and roam around barefoot.

Steve Jobs has somewhat become a part of the folklore, given the fact that not only did he leave behind a robust, powerful legacy, his life was equally illustrious, mystical, and full of adventures.