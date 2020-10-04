New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has shared another video message on twitter, assuring that he is feeling “much better now”. He also expressed his gratitude towards medical professionals — doctors, nurses, everybody — at the Walter Reed Medical Centre, where he is being treated for COVID-19. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We have done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job”, he said in the video. Also Read - "Stay Home if You Have Any COVID Symptoms," White House Staffers Urged

He continued, “I will be back, and I think I will be back soon and I look forward to finishing the campaign the way it started and the way we have been doing, the kind of numbers we had been doing and I am proud of it. But this was something that happened, and it happened to billions of people all over the world and I am fighting for them, not just in the US, I am fighting for people all over the world.” Also Read - Breast Cancer Awareness Month: COVID-19 Pushed Breast Health to Low Priority, Reveals Latest Survey

The US president asserted that the next few days will be the ‘real test’. “You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days”, he added.

He also assured people that the First Lady, too, is doing well as “she is slightly younger than me — just a tiny bit.” He ended the video message by thanking the world leaders for their wishes.

Watch the video:

Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a development that upended the Republican leader’s election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls on November 3.

While the president was taken to the military hospital, the first lady stayed back at the White House.