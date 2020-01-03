New Delhi: Scores of Muslim residents on Friday pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday. If reports are to be believed, the mob was led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, (daughter of the gurdwara’s granthi). The police have arrived at the gurdwara to control the mob, reported ANI.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, shared a video of the incident, wherein an angry mob can be seen shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside the gurdwara.

“Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans… I urge Imran Khan to take immediate action on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan,” Sirsa tweeted.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack and asked the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the members of the Sikh community.

“India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings”, the MEA statement read.

It added,”We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.”