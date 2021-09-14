Kabul: Days after forming the government in Kabul, the Taliban have brought back the ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ in Afghanistan to implements the strict Sharia laws. Notably, this ministry was abolished during the US-led military occupation in the country.Also Read - International Flights: India Bats For Resumption of Regular Flights to Kabul at UN Meet

However, the return of the laws has sent a collective shudder through many Afghans, who remembered it for its strict interpretation of Islamic law, reported New York Post.

"The main purpose is to serve Islam. Therefore, it is compulsory to have Ministry of Vice and Virtue," Mohammad Yousuf said, who heads the central zone of Afghanistan.

As reported by ANI, Mohammad Yousuf said that the Taliban will punish as per the Islamic rules. “Whatever Islam guides us, we will punish accordingly. Islam has its rules for major sins. For example, killing someone has different rules. If you do it intentionally, if you know the person and intentionally kill the person, you will be killed back. If not intentional, then there might be another punishment like paying a certain amount of money. If there is a theft, the hand will be cut off. If there is illegal intercourse, the violators will be stoned,” he further said.

However, he added that the Taliban want a peaceful country with Islamic rules and regulations. He further added that peace and Islamic rulings are the only wishes that the Taliban have at the moment.

During its last reign from 1996 to 2001, women were forced to wear a burqa, not go outside without a male guardian. Prayer timings were brutally imposed, men were forced to grow beards. Moral police were installed in every street, to punish violators with harsh punishments like flogging, amputations, public executions, reported New York Post.

On the other side, the Afghan women, who were protesting against the all-male Afghanistan’s new interim government on Wednesday in Kabul, were driven away by the Taliban.

Giving further details, Yusuf told New York Post that the hands of thieves will be cut off and those involved in “illegal intercourse” will be stoned, which was previously the punishment meant for women.

In the meantime, the outgoing government’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday that the Taliban have already broken their promises to safeguard women and protect human rights.