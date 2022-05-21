Cannes 2022: A woman protesting sexual violence in Ukraine was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Video footage from the carpet saw a woman trying to crash the event while screaming at the top of her lungs. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. Red was also painted on her legs and groin. While she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet. The topless woman had the word “scum” written on her lower back.Also Read - Cannes 2022 Controversy: Woman Goes Topless to Protest Against Sexual Violence in Ukraine

The radical feminist activist organisation Scum posted on Twitter, “This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers” and shared the video of the topless woman at Cannes 2022. Also Read - Disheartened Hina Khan Breaks Silence on Not Being Invited to Indian Pavilion Launch at Cannes 2022: 'Why Was I Not There?'

This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by russian soldiers. https://t.co/CyPnvOhndT — SCUM (@scum_officiel) May 20, 2022

Also Read - Deepika Padukone Aces Red on Red Carpet, Wears Daringly Plunging Neckline at Cannes 2022 - See Bold Pics

While the incident received numerous reactions online, netizens were confused as to how the woman managed to pass the security checks and run on the red carpet. As per Variety, entering the Cannes’ Lumiere theatre in the Palais requires multiple security checks with many guards positioned at the gate. As the attendees walk in, they have to get through more security checks including a metal detector after which they are finally allowed to enter the theatre.

Since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, there have been numerous reports of Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian civilians.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise address Tuesday to open the festival.