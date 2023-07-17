Home

Storms Batter Northeast USA, More Than 1,500 Flights Cancelled In And Out Of Country

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused massive flight disruptions and ground stops at major airports in New York and New Jersey.

Fans seek shelter from a torrential downpour as they wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi one day after the team finalized his signing through the 2025 season, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

USA Storms: Amidst the inclement and unpredictable weather, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cancelled over 1,500 flights in and out of the USA. The country’s northeast region has been battered by storms over the weekend.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused massive flight disruptions and ground stops at major airports in New York and New Jersey, Xinhua news agency quoted the FAA as saying late Sunday.

According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has experienced the most significant cancellations, with 362 flights canceled and 337 delayed as of Sunday night.

In New York, the JFK International Airport saw 318 cancelations and 426 delays in flights.

At LaGuardia Airport, another airport in the city, the number of canceled flights has reached 270.

Boston Logan International Airport also experienced a ground stop due to thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

FlightAware data showed that nearly 260 flights were canceled.

In the US northeast, over 56 million people were under a flood watch, as heavy rain moved through on Sunday, causing flash flooding and power outage in parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

