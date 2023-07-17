Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Storms Batter Northeast USA, More Than 1,500 Flights Cancelled In And Out Of Country
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused massive flight disruptions and ground stops at major airports in New York and New Jersey.
USA Storms: Amidst the inclement and unpredictable weather, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cancelled over 1,500 flights in and out of the USA. The country’s northeast region has been battered by storms over the weekend.
Also Read:
Trending Now
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused massive flight disruptions and ground stops at major airports in New York and New Jersey, Xinhua news agency quoted the FAA as saying late Sunday.
You may like to read
According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has experienced the most significant cancellations, with 362 flights canceled and 337 delayed as of Sunday night.
In New York, the JFK International Airport saw 318 cancelations and 426 delays in flights.
At LaGuardia Airport, another airport in the city, the number of canceled flights has reached 270.
Boston Logan International Airport also experienced a ground stop due to thunderstorms on Sunday evening.
FlightAware data showed that nearly 260 flights were canceled.
In the US northeast, over 56 million people were under a flood watch, as heavy rain moved through on Sunday, causing flash flooding and power outage in parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you