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You Gave Me Clearance: Distress audio emerges as Indian tanker faces firing in Strait of Hormuz

‘You Gave Me Clearance’: Distress audio emerges as Indian tanker faces firing in Strait of Hormuz

A distress call from an Indian-flagged tanker reveals tense moments after firing incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting rising risks for ships amid escalating regional conflict.

Strait of Hormuz

An audio clip has emerged of the frantic conversation between an Indian-flagged tanker crewman and Iranian naval forces shortly after shots were fired at the ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“You gave me clearance to go… you are firing now… let me turn back”

The audio captures the chaotic situation on board the Sanmar Herald as it was attacked by unknown assailants in the busy shipping channel that links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea.

Indian-flagged ships fired upon in Hormuz

Reports indicate that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats fired on at least two Indian-flagged tankers as they tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz earlier today. The vessels were forced to turn around. No injuries or damages have been reported. Tankers were targeted after Iran re-closed Strait of Hormuz earlier today raising concerns over merchant shipping

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Tensions were running high in the region after Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this morning sparking international outcry.

Why India could be affected by conflict in Middle East?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important strait responsible for transporting almost a fifth of the worlds crude oil. Nearly 80% of Indian crude oil imports come through this channel meaning rising tensions are bad news if India wants stable oil prices.

India expresses concerns over safety of its ships in the region. India was one of the first countries to express concern over the safety of its vessels in the Strait.

Officials are believed to have reached out to Iranian officials this morning calling for safe passage of Indian merchant ships.

Indian Navy’s Western Fleet closely monitoring situation

The Indian Navy’s Western Fleet also said that it is keeping a “close vigil” on the situation as part of its ongoing mission to protect Indian interests in the region.

Iranian Attacks Spark Fresh Concerns Over Shipping In Gulf

Iranian attacks on oil tankers and now Indian-flagged ships come after tense months for merchant vessels in the Gulf. Heightened tensions between Iran and the West have raised the risk profile for many shipping companies operating in the region with several already looking for alternative routes.

Oil prices rose on the news with more increases likely if tensions continue to escalate.

Will ships continue to be attacked in Strait of Hormuz?

At this stage it does not look like it but tensions are still very high in the Gulf and unfortunately this situation could escalate at any time. Merchant ships continue to run the risk of coming under attack while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

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