Strait of Hormuz BIG update: Iran introduces permit, registration rules for ships transiting the global energy choke point

Iran's newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority has introduced mandatory permit, pre-registration, and insurance rules for all commercial vessels transiting the critical Strait of Hormuz.

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Strait of Hormuz- File image- IANS

Iran-US war: In a significant global development, Iran on Friday introduced new regulations for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, requiring ships to register in advance and obtain permits and insurance before entering one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, despite the recent reopening of the waterway under a US-Iran agreement. Readers can note that there were reports that the Strait of Hormuz was being re-closed by Iran on Friday due to war negotiations failure but Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected those reports. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Strait of Hormuz.

What are the new rules introduced by Strait of Hormuz?

The new requirements were announced by Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which was created as part of the framework agreed between Washington and Tehran to restore commercial shipping through the strategic passage after more than three months of conflict.

Also read: Is Strait Of Hormuz shut again? Here’s what Iranian FM said…

According to the authority, the measures are intended to ensure the safe movement of commercial vessels through the strait, which handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.

New rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

“In light of the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the issuance of instructions by the relevant authorities, applicants for passage through the Strait of Hormuz are hereby informed that, during the announced time period, passage will be granted to vessels that submit their passage requests in compliance with the necessary requirements.

Conditions and request submission at http://PGSA.ir,” it said. Under the revised procedures, ship owners and operators must submit transit requests at least 48 hours before arriving at the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Strait of Hormuz reopens: US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports – What does it mean for India EXPLAINED

The PGSA said vessels must provide all required information in advance to avoid delays at entry and exit points. In a statement posted on X, the authority said ships would also be required to secure permits and insurance before being allowed to transit the waterway.

In addition, vessels must follow designated shipping corridors established by Iranian authorities to avoid areas where mines or other hazards may still be present following the conflict. The authority warned that any failure to comply with the new requirements would be the responsibility of vessel owners.

(With inputs from agencies)