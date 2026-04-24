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Good news for Moscow after Iran takes major step, decides not to charge Russian ships passing through Hormuz

Good news for Moscow after Iran takes major step, decides not to charge Russian ships passing through Hormuz

Iran US Tension News: US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire, but the blockade on Iran remains in place.

Good news for Moscow after Iran takes major step, decides not to charge Russian ships passing through Hormuz (AI image)

While efforts are underway to extend the ceasefire amid the US-Iran conflict, the situation is becoming more complicated at Strait of Hormuz. Russia has now also become involved in the tension with Iran. Iran has granted exemptions to Russian-linked ships. Iran says that no fees will be charged from these ships. Israel and Lebanon have also agreed to extend their ceasefire for three weeks. Trump, after a meeting at the White House, called it “positive,” but at the same time maintained pressure on Iran. He clearly stated that the naval blockade against Iran will continue until Tehran presents a peace proposal.

Meanwhile, according to a report in the New York Post, a second round of talks between the US and Iran could begin soon. There are talks of possible talks in Islamabad through Pakistan, although Iran has not yet confirmed its participation. Tensions escalated further when the US Navy seized an Iranian cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Iran termed it “piracy” and threatened retaliation. The situation is also complicated by Trump’s seemingly shifting statements. Sometimes he expresses hope for a deal, and sometimes he warns of a renewed war.

Also Read: ‘Shoot and kill’: Trump orders US Navy to take explosive action in Strait of Hormuz



Internal crisis in Iran

Amidst this entire development, Iran itself is grappling with internal crisis. According to a New York Times report, the country’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is seriously injured He is not making public appearances. He assumed office after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in an attack on February 28, but was himself injured in the same attack. His condition is such that he is being kept in a secret location under medical supervision. He has reportedly undergone three surgeries on one leg and now requires a prosthetic leg. Severe burns on his face also make it difficult to speak.

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Also Read: Donald Trump answers nuclear strike question, says ‘Iran is running out of time’



Real command is in hands of army

According to reports, the real decisions in Iran are currently being made by the military, particularly senior generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Due to the Supreme Leader’s limited involvement, strategic decisions now revolve around the military leadership. Experts say that Mojtaba Khamenei is not yet in full control and many decisions are being presented to him “prepared.”

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