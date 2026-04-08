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Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz? Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after agreeing to ceasefire, Donald Trump also leans toward Tehrans 10-point proposal

Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz? Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after agreeing to ceasefire, Donald Trump also leans toward Tehran’s 10-point proposal

Trump stated that the ceasefire decision was reached following discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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Washington: In a massive development, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning (IST), just an hour and a half before a deadline that threatened devastating destruction in Iran, changed course and announced a halt to military action. Trump took to Truth Social and said that he had agreed to pause bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks. Soon after, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also signaled its agreement to a ceasefire. The announcement was made by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He also stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened for a two-week period.

Writing on the social media platform X, he said, “On behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, I announce: if attacks on Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will suspend their defensive operations.”

Strait of Hormuz to be reopened:

Abbas Araghchi also informed that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened under the control of Iran’s armed forces. He wrote, “For a two-week period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible, in coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration to technical limitations.”

Iran thanks Pakistan

Araghchi that Pakistan for its efforts in securing the ceasefire and praised Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He wrote, “On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I extend my gratitude and appreciation to our dear brothers—Pakistan’s Prime Minister (Shehbaz) Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir—for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.”

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Trump leans toward Iran’s 10-point proposal

It is important to note that earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a halt to bombing and attacks on Iran via a post on Truth Social. A key element of his announcement was accepting Iran’s 10-point proposal as the basis for talks, which he described as “practical.”

Pakistan’s role in the US-Iran ceasefire

Trump stated that the ceasefire decision was reached following discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. He said, “Based on my conversations with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, I have agreed to halt bombing and attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a bilateral ceasefire.”

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