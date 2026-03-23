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What is the truth behind claims of Iran charging USD 2 million for ships to pass Strait of Hormuz?

What is the truth behind claims of Iran charging USD 2 million for ships to pass Strait of Hormuz?

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, has claimed that Iran is now charging USD two million for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Is there any truth in the statement?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important passageways in the world.

The war between Israel and Iran has been going on for nearly a month now, and in the middle of it stands the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, there have been claims of Tehran charging some merchant vessels USD two million (Rs. 18.8 crore) to allow passage through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

The claim was purportedly made by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee. He framed the measure as Iran’s way of exercising ‘authority’ over the strategic waterway. “Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran’s strength,” Boroujerdi told state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Iranian lawmaker also said that Israel’s energy infrastructure would be within Iran’s reach and could be destroyed “within a day”.

Reaction to Trump’s warning

Boroujerdi also reacted to the US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour deadline warning to Iran over the Strait. He said, “Israel’s energy infrastructure would be within Tehran’s reach and could be destroyed ‘within a day’.

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Just a week earlier, Trump had warned that the United States could target Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait is not reopened in 48 hours. The warning came via a post on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social in which he wrote, “The US would destroy its ‘various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!’

Further, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also stated that the strait is ‘open to everyone’ except Iran’s adversaries as he set out Tehran’s policy on X.

Following Trump’s threat, Iran stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be completely closed off if the US follows up on Trump’s threat to attack its power plants.

Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important passageways in the world. Positioned between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, it serves as a vital corridor for global energy supplies.

Approximately 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas passes through this narrow passage, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in the international energy system. Any disruption to this bottleneck can have extremely far-reaching consequences.

The control over the strait has been emphasised in the ongoing war. Gas prices have risen drastically, with prices rising significantly amid fears of prolonged supply constraints. The ongoing situation has triggered broader concerns about inflation and economic stability as energy costs feed multiple sectors.

Iran-Israel war

The war, which began on February 28, has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 deaths. So far, the attacks have targeted Iranian military installations, weapons production sites, and storage facilities.

Following the attacks, Tehran carried out missile attacks targeting Israeli territory after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli strikes. Since then, Iran has carried out attacks on Tel Aviv and areas in the occupied West Bank. Some of these strikes have resulted in casualties, with dozens reported injured in southern Israeli towns.

The conflict has also expanded into Lebanon, where Israel has conducted operations against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group. Hezbollah has launched hundreds of rockets into northern Israel, prompting further military action.

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