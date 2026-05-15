Home

News

Strait of Hormuz open to all except...: Iranian FM Araghchi makes big statement amid Donald Trumps China visit

‘Strait of Hormuz open to all except…’: Iranian FM Araghchi makes big statement amid Donald Trump’s China visit

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi clarifies the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except hostile nations, coinciding with Trump’s 2026 China visit and efforts to stabilize global energy routes.

Ships crossing Hormuz (Representational image)

Strait of Hormuz BIG update: In a massive global development, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels, except for those belonging to countries engaged in a conflict with Iran. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Araghchi said that Iran continues to facilitate the passage of vessels, noting that it had already done so for several Indian ships. He said safe passage of all vessels is Iran’s policy and interest and that Tehran is ready to assist those seeking secure transit. Here are all the details you need to know about what Iranian FM Araghchi has said about the opening of Strait of Hormuz.

What Iranian FM Araghchi said about opening of Strait of Hormuz?

The Iranian Foreign Minister made these remarks while responding to a question on comments by the United States and China regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and calls for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

Also read: ‘Dialogue only permanent solution to any conflict’, says India, raises Strait of Hormuz issue at BRICS meeting

“On the Strait of Hormuz, this is also our wish that it will be fully reopened. As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open and all vessels can pass, except the vessels of those countries that are fighting with us,” Araghchi stated.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who can pass Strait of Hormuz?

“Those vessels that want to pass should obviously coordinate with our military because of the mines and obstacles which exist. So we will guide them to pass, as we have done for a number of Indian vessels, and help them to pass. The safe passage of all vessels is our policy and our interest, and we are ready to help those who want to pass safely and securely. This is our policy,” he added.

Also read: ‘It’s time to step up and work together’: Iran’s Abbas Araghchi slams US ‘bullying’ at BRICS Summit

Referring to Iran’s nuclear programme, Araghchi said that Iran had already proved its position by signing the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons. He said Iran maintains a peaceful nuclear programme and has consistently expressed willingness to build confidence in its peaceful nature.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.