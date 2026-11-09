Strait of Hormuz reopening: Iran says 2-day fast-track plan remains on table

Iran confirms its 2-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table, contingent on the US meeting Tehran's terms.

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Strait of Hormuz (File)

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Monday that Tehran’s fast-tracked two-day proposal to cease hostilities and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains fully operational, provided Washington meets its core conditions. Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Baghaei described the reduced timeline, shortened from an initial seven-day framework presented in September as the “most logical proposal” available to restore regional security. He urged the United States to demonstrate decisive leadership, stating that fulfilling Tehran’s demands would trigger immediate positive events across West Asia within 48 hours.

What is Iran saying on “most logical proposal”?

Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran. He added the plan is the “most logical proposal” available, stressing that if the United States meets Iran’s demands, the West Asia region will witness the unfolding of positive events within two days and security will be restored. He emphasised that the United States should really make its decision “if it has correctly understood its people’s message.”

Renewed military strikes on Iran “highly unlikely”: Trump

US President Donald Trump said that renewed military strikes on Iran were “highly unlikely” as long as negotiations made progress, but did not rule out further military actions. In a phone interview with CNN, Trump claimed on Sunday that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that further military action was “highly unlikely” to be necessary.

“It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump noted, referring to Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The president also claimed that the United States had identified potential infrastructure targets in Iran, including power plants and bridges, and could destroy 38 bridges in an hour, Xinhua news agency reported. “Most likely it will not be necessary,” Trump reiterated.

“They want to make a deal so badly.” Earlier Trump said that Washington was talking to Iran, as his administration imposed sanctions on eight Canadian businesses accused of helping Tehran move money through cryptocurrency networks. “We’re talking to Iran. We have been,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House.’

(With inputs from agencies)