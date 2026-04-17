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Hormuz reopens! Iran eases blockade after Israel-Lebanon truce amid tensions

Hormuz reopens! Iran eases blockade after Israel-Lebanon truce amid tensions

The foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, announced that Tehran is opening the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down for more.

Hormuz reopens! Iran eases blockade after Israel-Lebanon truce amid tensions

US-Iran Conflict: Iran has decided to open the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. This comes after Israel and Lebanon agreed on a ceasefire on Thursday. The decision is likely to bring relief globally, as the Hormuz region is an integral transit point.

Iran’s statement on opening Hormuz

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” said the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

The statement highlights that all the commercial shops can now pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The region will remain open for the remaining perios of the ceasefire, as told by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

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Trump’s reaction

US President Donald Trump, in his latest Truth Social post, extended gratitude to Tehran and wrote, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

Trump on Friday wrote a brief thank-you note to Iran on Truth Social.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow water passage between the Omani Musandam Peninsula and Iran, which makes it an integral global shipping route. After the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, the latter had effectively locked the passage for many countries, affecting the global oil supplies.

Almost 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through this route, which makes it one of the busiest oil transit points. Any disruption here may impact global fuel supply. A conflict in the region can greatly affect shipping, as the ships may slow down or avoid the route during conflicts. This leads to supply issues and price rises globally.

Now that Iran has announced opening of the Hormuz, it may come as a sigh of relief for many countries globally.

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