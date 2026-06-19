Strait of Hormuz reopens: US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports – What does it mean for India EXPLAINED

Washington DC: In a major development, one of the world’s most crucial waterways is going to reopen after months of blockade as US Central Command officially lifted its naval blockade on Iran. CENTCOM on Thursday informed that it has lifted all its restrictions on commercial vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas following a high-stakes digital signing of an MoU between the United States and Iran. Following the signing of the agreement, the US military has stopped enforcing strict restrictions on commercial vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports.
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