Strait of Hormuz reopens: US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports – What does it mean for India EXPLAINED

CENTCOM has announced that the US has ended its maritime blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports. The move is a key step under the newly signed US-Iran agreement, as both countries begin 60 days of talks aimed at reaching a broader deal.

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Strait of Hormuz reopens? US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports – What does it mean for India? | Image: X

Washington DC: In a major development, one of the world’s most crucial waterways is going to reopen after months of blockade as US Central Command officially lifted its naval blockade on Iran. CENTCOM on Thursday informed that it has lifted all its restrictions on commercial vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas following a high-stakes digital signing of an MoU between the United States and Iran. Following the signing of the agreement, the US military has stopped enforcing strict restrictions on commercial vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports.