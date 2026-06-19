Is Strait Of Hormuz shut again? Iran says strait will remain shut until…

Reports suggest that Iran’s Navy has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, pointing to Israel’s ongoing operations in Lebanon and the continued presence of American troops in the region.

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Is the Strait of Hormuz shut?

Reports say the Iranian Navy has declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route, pointing to Israel’s ongoing presence in Lebanon and the deployment of US forces in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed in a maritime radio broadcast that the United States had breached a war-ending memorandum of understanding. The agreement was electronically signed by the US and Iranian presidents, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday.

“Since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the complete lifting of the naval blockade, and the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from the Persian Gulf and the region are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the United States, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until these conditions are met,” it said.

“All ships are requested, for the sake of their security and safety, not to approach the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel that defies this directive will be targeted,” it warned.

Earlier, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority had asked all ships intending to cross the Strait of Hormuz to file transit requests two days in advance, despite the strait resuming operations.

Israel attacks Lebanon

The statement from the IRGC coincided with intensified hostilities in south Lebanon. According to Lebanese officials, Israeli air strikes across 11 towns since midnight left at least 18 people dead and 33 wounded.

The fighting is the worst seen since the US-Iran deal intended to stop the wider West Asia conflict and pause hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israeli forces would stay in Lebanon for “as long as necessary” and pledged a “heavy price” for any attacks on Israeli troops.

The violence is the worst since the sealing of a US-Iran deal to halt the wider war in West Asia, which was supposed to also pause the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that its forces will remain in Lebanon “as long as necessary” and vowed that Hezbollah would pay a “heavy price” for attacking Israeli soldiers.