Strait of Hormuz to stay shut until Tehran’s seven conditions are fulfilled, warns Iranian Army Chief

Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami on Tuesday announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Tehran's seven conditions are met

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Strait of Hormuz- File image

Tehran: Iran’s Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, on Tuesday stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Tehran’s seven conditions are fulfilled, warning that Iran would tighten its control over the strategic waterway and make conditions difficult for its adversaries. Addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, General Hatami asserted that Iran’s power across four dimensions social, military, political and geopolitical has overturned the calculations of the enemy, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

General Hatami further stated that Iran has not allowed its adversaries to make Iranians suffer alone from war, emphasising that those who initiated the conflict felt its impact at gas stations and in their homes. He asserted that Iran would not bear the pain of war alone and warned that anyone who backs the enemy would also bear the cost.

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran’s geopolitical power and an important part of the country’s overall power, Major General Amir Hatami warned that the strategic waterway will remain closed until seven conditions of Iran are fulfilled. He said that Iran would tighten its control over Strait of Hormuz, further increasing pressure on the enemy, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that security in the Strait of Hormuz and the region can be restored within the “shortest possible time” if the US fulfils its commitments and meets Tehran’s conditions, local media reported.

Baghaei made these remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday while responding to a question regarding Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s statement on reopening the Strait within two hours if the US fulfilled its commitments, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. The Iranian government’s spokesperson clarified that Tehran remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and, if the other side meets the relevant conditions, will be able to implement its commitments “in the shortest possible time”.

(With inputs from agencies)