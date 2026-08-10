‘Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until…’: Iran makes big statement alleging US naval blockade

Iran states the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends its naval blockade and halts military aggression.

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Strait of Hormuz- Representational image

Tehran: In a significant global development, Iran has declared that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long as the United States maintains its naval blockade against the country. Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei blamed US and Israeli military aggression for the waterway’s closure. As per a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Baqaei warned that any potential reopening depends entirely on Washington and Israel lifting their maritime restrictions and military pressure on Iran.

What Iranian government said on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz?

“As long as the US naval blockade continues, the necessary conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz do not exist,” said Baqaei. He stressed that the US needs to stop and make changes in its “destructive actions” so that the two sides could discuss the next steps. The Strait of Hormuz links Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

Baqaei mentioned that the talks between Iran and Oman over a shipping route is a bilateral matter which involves two nations.

Iran denies negotiations with the United States

Speaking to reporters at the Centre for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, “We currently have no negotiations with the United States. Intermediaries are still making efforts to find ways to resume negotiations.

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From our perspective, there can be no resumption of talks until the United States ends its violations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and makes amends for the breaches it has committed,” Tasnim News Agency reported. He stated that there is no possibility of resuming negotiations until the US ends the violations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or it makes amends for what it has violated. He also said that they are in the final stage of negotiations with Oman about determining a new sea route in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies)