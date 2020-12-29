Zagreb: A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.3 on the richter scale rocked Croatia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Philippines

Earthquake tremors were felt at 11:19 GMT. The quake's epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.

No damage or casualties have been reported in the earthquake so far.

(With inputs from ANI)