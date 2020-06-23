New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale has hit Oaxaca, Mexico, on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported. Also Read - Mizoram Jolted by Second Earthquake in Less Than 12 Hours; PM, HM Speak to Chief Minister

Quakes of such size can be devastating. However, the quake shook buildings in the centre of the capital Mexico City as hundreds of people were seen fleeing their homes into the streets. Also Read - Here Are 6 Countries That Will Pay You to Visit Them Once COVID-19 Pandemic is Over

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake was centred in the southern state of Oaxaca. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Mizoram, Second One in Less Than Week Time, no Damage Reported