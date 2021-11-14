Two strong earthquakes, the largest a 6.4, have struck near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, destroying a number of homes near the epicenter, local officials and residents say. Shaking was felt as far away as Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Visakhapatnam as Mild Earthquake Strikes City, Netizens Report Loud Sound Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Himachal's Kinnaur | Check Details Here Also Read - Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands