Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Amid the Ukraine-Russia war, over 13 students from the Kaithal city of Haryana who are stranded in Kharkiv on Friday sought help from the Indian government for their safe evacuation. Students have narrated their ordeal to India.Com. One of the students Ankit Sharma said at this time, the normal life in Kharkiv City is terribly disturbed.

On the second day of the invasion, the bombings and explosions are being heard intermittently every half an hour in the city and these stranded students are forced to live under the shadow of fear and death.

"I had gone to the bunker last night with my sack-bed and food items to escape safely and have just stepped out of the underground metro station to see the location outside," he said.

Notably, Ankit Sharma is a resident of Kaithal and had gone to Kharkiv three years ago to pursue an MBBS course.

Narrating his ordeal, he said there is silence all around and people are facing a cash crunch in the city in the wake of the latest developments.

Saying that the city of Kharkiv is close to the border with Ukraine, he said there has been a lot of airstrikes last night and loud explosions were heard every half hour. Smoke and fire were visible all around, he added.

“If you are standing on the seventh-eighth floor of a high building, then the bombing of planes and the flames will be clearly visible,” he added.

Giving details, Ankit said the public transport and banks are closed in Kharkiv and the students are in touch with the Indian Embassy for evacuation to their hometown.

“Many of my friends are in the city center metro station and I am elsewhere. Many are living in basements of buildings to keep themselves safe. The whole city and roads look deserted,” he narrated.

He also added that 12-13 students from Kaithal are residing in Kharkiv and added that everyone is scared and wants to reach India safely soon.

Ankit said it is only the second day of the war and the situation is very bad. “We urge the Indian government to safely evacuate the students to their homeland soon,” he said. He also appealed the Haryana government to help the stranded students.

Ankit Sharma’s father Krishna Sharma back in Haryana said prayers are being made for the safe return of all students including his son. “All children trapped in Ukraine should return to their homeland safely, this is our prayer,” he said.

Saying that the embassy numbers are not reachable, he said the students are spending time in bunkers and their phones are not getting charged.

“Our request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that our children should be evacuated safely,” he said.