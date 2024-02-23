By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
No Entry At American Nightclub: Tragic Death of Indian-Origin Student In Illinois Freeze
No Entry At American Nightclub: Tragic Death of Indian-Origin Student In Illinois Freeze
Illinois: A shocking incident has come to light in the United States’ Champaign city where an Indian student, who was studying in Illinois University, died of hypothermia after being denied entry to a nearby club during a night out with friends. The disclosure from the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, as stated in a news release on February 20, comes one month after the death of Akul Dhawan. As per local police, Akul was found dead on January 20 and had been drinking with friends that evening, but things changed around 11:30 pm.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.