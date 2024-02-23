No Entry At American Nightclub: Tragic Death of Indian-Origin Student In Illinois Freeze

Illinois: A shocking incident has come to light in the United States’ Champaign city where an Indian student, who was studying in Illinois University, died of hypothermia after being denied entry to a nearby club during a night out with friends. The disclosure from the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, as stated in a news release on February 20, comes one month after the death of Akul Dhawan. As per local police, Akul was found dead on January 20 and had been drinking with friends that evening, but things changed around 11:30 pm.

