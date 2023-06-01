Home

4 Students Injured in Knife Attack in Sweden

Sweden: At least four students were injured after an incident classified as attempted murder in the Sweden’s Eskilstuna on Thursday, police said. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Sweden: At least four students were injured after an incident classified as attempted murder in Sweden’s Eskilstuna on Thursday, police said. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

What happened?

According to a police spokesperson, a confrontation occurred involving multiple individuals, and it remains unclear whether it involved two or more groups. However, several individuals were involved in the incident.

“There is no information whatsoever that this is related to terrorism,” Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying.

However, Swedish media reported that the incident that occurred in the afternoon before 1.00 pm (local time) was a knife attack in the Munktellarenan area. Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

According to spokesperson Dennis Stromberg Johansson, as reported by The Sun, there are multiple police patrols stationed near Munktellarenan, and barriers were put in place.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made thus far and have also declined to provide information regarding the injured individuals.

It is worth noting that last year, two teachers named Victoria Edstrom and Sara Book were allegedly killed by a student at a high school. The tragic incident occurred at the Malmo Latin School in March 2022.

(Please note that this is a developing story, and further details are awaited.)

