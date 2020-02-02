New Delhi: With the Pakistani students still stuck in China amid Coronavirus scare, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Sunday said that these students should continue to stay in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, citing that the “medical facilities in Pakistan do not meet the standards” needed to treat those diagnosed with the virus.

As per a report by Geo News, Naghmana Hashmi said that some students were worried about the shortage of food and other issues in Wuhan, but the embassy is fully aware of their concerns and is in constant touch with Chinese authorities in Hubei province.

“I want to assure our citizens that the Pakistani Embassy and Chinese government are working jointly to make sure their problems are immediately addressed. Currently, the province is quarantined and no one is allowed to go. As soon as the restrictions are lifted, we will be the first to be with our countrymen,” Geo News quoted Naghmana Hashmi as saying.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Zafar Mirza had said: “It (coronavirus) is now being transferred from human to human. It means that a person affected with the virus can also become a source for the transfer of the virus.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the situation an emergency of international concern. Being a responsible nation, Pakistan wants to take steps that ensure the safety of maximum people.”

He said that the decision was finalised after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where the latter assured that taking care of Pakistani citizens was a priority for China’s government, Dawn news reported.

Notably, Wuhan city in central China which has 11 million population has been placed under a lockdown, since the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV. There is no official figure of Indians living in Wuhan where over 300 people have died and over 14,000 are infected due to the virus.

As of Sunday, Chinese authorities put the toll at over 300, with a total of 14,380 infected cases in the country alone.