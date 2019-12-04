New Delhi: At least 23 people died on Wednesday, including several Indians, after a fire engulfed a ceramic factory in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan. Over 130 others were injured in the explosion, authorities in the Indian mission said.

“So far reports suggest that there are several casualties and injuries including among Indian workers,” read a statement by the Indian embassy in Sudan on its website.

The incident took place at a tile manufacturing plant located in the industrial zone. Thick plumes of smoke were seen escaping into the sky after a gas tanker blew up in the factory.

The government later revealed that there were inflammable materials stored improperly that caused the fire to grow, while the necessary safety equipment was also not available.

The Sudan government has called on citizens to donate blood for the wounded victims.

The Indian Embassy refused to give an exact figure of the casualties but said that at least 50 Indian workers were working there. An investigation has been launched.