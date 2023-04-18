Home

Sudan Crisis: 31 Tribals From Karnataka Stranded, Embassy Asks Citizens Not To Venture Out

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said they have informed the External Affairs Ministry and are following up with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to speed up the rescue process.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum continued to witness large-scale violence. PHOTO: ANI

New Delhi: At least 31 people from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan as intense fighting continues between the country’s army and paramilitaries leaving nearly 200 dead and 1,800 wounded. Giving details, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said they have informed the External Affairs Ministry and are following up with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to speed up the rescue process.

“We have got a message that a group of 31 persons hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed MEA of this. We have asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan. As of now stranded should stay wherever they are and not to venture out. MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it,” Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, KSDMA, said.

Embassy of India Issues Advisory

In the meantime, the Embassy of India in Khartoum issued an advisory to all Indian nationals there in the wake of many instances of looting, and advised them not to venture out. The development comes as fierce fighting has broken out between the country’s army and paramilitary forces.

Advisory We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 18, 2023

Rescue Stranded Nationals: Siddaramaiah to PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry to intervene and rescue those stranded.

“It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return,” Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

“Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis,” Siddaramaiah added.

Khartoum Witnesses Large-scale Violence

As the Sudanese capital Khartoum continued to witness large-scale violence, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory on Monday urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

On Sunday, the embassy said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

“Based on the latest inputs, the fighting has not Subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside,” the mission said in its second advisory after violence broke out in Khartoum.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a 24X7 control room has been set up at the ministry to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan. The helpline numbers are 1800118797, +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, +91 9968291988.

