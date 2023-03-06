Home

Suicide Bomb Blast in Pakistan: 9 Police Officers Killed, 11 Injured in Balochistan’s Bolan

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Blast Latest Update: At least nine policemen were killed and 11 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s Bolan on Monday. Bolan is located in the restive Balochistan region in southwestern Pakistan.

Giving details to Dawn, Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai said the blast occurred on the Kambri bridge, an area adjoining Sibi and Kachhi borders.

An #explosion targeted the vehicle of security forces in #Balochistan’s Bolan area, leading to fears of several casualties into in the incident. 9 personnel have died and 15 are wounded. pic.twitter.com/J4SGxUeWG5 — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) March 6, 2023

Police said they are suspecting it was a suicide bomb attack but police officers are probing the exact nature of the attack.

Notezai said the bomb disposal squads and security personnel have reached the spot and a search operation is underway. He further added that the area has been cordoned off.

#BREAKING 🚨

Suicide Bomber on a motorcycle targeted a 🇵🇰 security Forces convoy in #Balochistan . 9 dead & 13 Injured. Security personnel were returning to Quetta after performing duty at Sibi festival. #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/P3fqACbU1X — 𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐚𝐥 Bazwa🇵🇰 (Parody) (@ZenralBazwa) March 6, 2023

Notably, the policemen who died in the suicide bomb blast are members of the Balochistan Constabulary (BC), which is a department of the provincial police force responsible for providing security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails, according a report by Dawn.

The report further said that there is a nexus between the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who have intensified their attacks on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the areas bordering Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attacks and held the terrorists responsible for the lack of development in the province.

Notizai also stated that the attack happened in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

The hospital officials told Reuters that at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack even as the ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.