Suicide bomber blows up Pakistan Army check post killing 11 soldiers, Islamabad accuses India

New Delhi: A suicide bomber blew up a Pakistan Army checkpoint, killing 11 soldiers. Islamabad has accused India of perpetrating this suicide bombing. The incident took place on Monday, February 16, at an army checkpoint in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the checkpoint, killing 11 security personnel while several others were injured in the attack.

Pakistan blames India

A statement issued by the Pakistani Army on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, stated that a joint checkpoint of security forces and law enforcement agencies in Bajaur district was attacked on February 16. The Pakistani Army has blamed the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) for the attack and alleged that the TTP carried out the attack with the support of India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Army claims that security forces retaliated after the attack and killed 12 attackers. The Army stated that the blast shattered the glass windows of residential buildings surrounding the checkpoint. The Army reported one civilian death and seven injuries, including women and children.

The Pakistani Army stated that attackers from the “Indian proxy TTP” attacked a checkpoint and attempted to enter. Security personnel opened fire on them, and the attackers rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a wall. The Pakistani Army reported the deaths of 11 security personnel and a young girl.

