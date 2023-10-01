Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosive Device In Turkey, 2 Cops Injured

Two police officers were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in Ankara on Sunday morning.

Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosive Device In Turkey. | Photo: Twitter

Ankara: In a shocking incident, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara on Sunday morning. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya informed that two police officers were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trending Now

The Minister stated that two unidentified attackers were behind the explosions of which one blew himself and other was ‘neutralised’. Notably, the suicide attack coincides with Turkish authorities’ ongoing operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, as reported by Al Jazeera.

You may like to read

Yerlikaya took to X, (formerly Twitter), and stated, “At around 09.30, 2 terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack.”He further said, “One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes. Our fight will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

The incident took place hours before the Turkish Parliament was slated to reconvene following a summer recess. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to address the reopening session, AP News reported.

Details about the assailants are not currently available. In the past, Kurdish and far-left militant groups, along with the Islamic State group, have been responsible for deadly attacks across the country.

Turkish police officers and security forces cordoned off the area and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story, and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES