Suitcases Banned In THIS Popular European Tourist Destination; Here’s Why

Tourists have also been urged not to walk pets without a lead, not to climb on monuments or to walk around without wearing a shirt, as a way to show “respect” to the city.

New Delhi: Whether you’re a Game of Thrones fan, or simply there for the sunshine, Dubrovnik in Croatia remain to be the favourite tourist destination for many. But, if you’re planning a trip to this Croatian city, you might want to think about packing light. Dubrovnik’s Old Town is known for its streets made of uneven bricks and stones that date back to medieval times, but the picturesque cobblestones can also be quite noisy.

Residents have complained about noise pollution when tourists drag their suitcases around the city’s famed stone-paved and cobbled streets, raging that the act keeps them up at night.

Dubrovnik Mayor Mato Franković said that tourists will no longer be able to drag their wheeled suitcases through the city. He said that starting in November, tourists will have a designated area outside of the city to leave their bags. They will then be requested to pay a fee for couriers to carry their luggage to their final address.

Those who choose to drag their wheeled bags will face a $380 fine, but tourists who carry their bags won’t be affected. The authorities have decided that the noise levels on the street must not go above an established limit – and that limit is55 decibels in the evening hours.

The sound barrier is specifically aimed at street musicians, who will have to turn down their sound systems. Likewise, loudspeakers will be taken down from catering establishments.

Dubrovnik continues to remain high on the travel list for tourists with The Dubrovnik Times reporting since the beginning of the year, the city recorded 289,000 arrivals and 763,500 overnight stays, which is 32 percent more than the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, tourists have also been urged not to walk pets without a lead, not to climb on monuments or to walk around without wearing a shirt, as a way to show “respect” to the city.

