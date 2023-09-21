Home

Sukdhool Singh, Killed In Inter-Gang Rivalry, Fled To Canada In 2017 On Forged Passport

According to information, Sukha fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has seven criminal cases registered against him.

New Delhi: Amidst Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unsubstantiated allegations against India regarding the targeted killing of proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and New Delhi’s strong response to it, reports of Punjab gangster Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, being killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada have emerged on Thursday. He was shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg city in a gangland shooting on Wednesday night, according to the news agency ANI. Singh had allegedly fled to Canada in 2017 using fake documents and has at least seven criminal cases registered against him.

Sukha Was On NIA’s Gangster List

Sukha has been identified as one of the 43 individuals included in the gangster list recently published by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These individuals are suspected of having connections to the Khalistan movement in Canada.

The NIA has issued two lists featuring a total of 54 individuals along with their photographs. These lists pertain to two cases registered last year, aimed at dismantling terror-gangster networks within the country. The NIA shared both lists, one containing 11 names and the other comprising 43 names, on its official account on X, previously known as Twitter. Notably, these lists include several wanted gangsters, such as Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh Gill.

There are at least 29 gangsters from the Punjab region and surrounding areas who are seeking refuge outside of India to avoid legal authorities. They have departed India using either genuine Indian passports with fake or forged travel documents or by utilizing the route through Nepal in the past.

