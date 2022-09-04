New Delhi: A Summit air passenger aircraft en route Mustang made an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport earlier on Sunday morning. The emergency landing was done just 7 minutes after take-off. Speaking on the matter, an airport official said that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are in good health. An investigation to ascertain the reason behind the emergency landing is underway, the official added.

The plane that took off at 7:59 this morning had a problem with its engine and landed again at Pokhara Airport within some time. There were 18 passengers on board and four crew members.

“The plane was returned to Pokhara Airport due to a technical problem in the engine,” said Devraj Subedi, information officer of Pokhara Airport.

More details awaited