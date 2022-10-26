London: Even as Indians continue rejoicing the elevation of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, does an Indian origin man sitting at the top of governmental affairs in the United Kingdom mean something for India? Mixed signals are coming from 10 Downing Street.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to Officially Take Charge of Congress President Today

On one hand the UK Prime Minister is flaunting his Hindu religion by sporting the sacred thread as he entered the prime minister’s residence gaining cheers from the Indian diaspora across the world as well as those back home. But on the other hand several of his political moves, including the latest where he re-appointed Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, give out signs that Rishi Sunak is no more Indian than Barrack Obama was Kenyan. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Expresses Solidarity And Support To Ukraine, Russia Says 'No Hopes' For Better Ties With UK

The Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/mOMmurvnGs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

WHO IS SUELLA BRAVERMAN, THE CONTROVERSIAL BRITISH BARRISTER?

Suella Braverman is the daughter of Uma and Christie Fernandes, both of Indian origin. Conservative Braverman was elected to the House of Commons as the MP for Fareham in 2015. She served as Deputy Chair of the European Research Group between 2016-17 and the Chair of the European Research Group between 2017-18 when Theresa May was the leader of the Conservative Party. Braverman also briefly became Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union when Theresa May was the prime minister in 2018. Braverman served as the Attorney General for England and Wales, Advocate General for Northern Ireland between 2020 and 2022 when Boris Johnson was in office.

We call Liz Truss’ tenure as the Prime Minister a short one, but Suella Braverman’s tenure as Home Secretary under Liz Truss was even shorter. While Truss held the prime ministerial portfolio from September 5, 2022 to October 24, 2022, Suella Braverman, who was appointed as the Home Secretary on September 6, 2022 had to step down October 19, 2022. As per The Guardian, Braverman was sacked by the prime minister because she sent an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP, in a serious breach of ministerial rules.

Days after she was sacked, upon being the prime minister, on October 25, Sunak reinstated Braverman as the Secretary of State for the Home Department, United Kingdom.

BRAVERMAN’s ANTI-IMMIGRANT STATEMENTS.

“I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” said Suella Braverman at a time when UK and India were trying to get a trade deal signed by the Diwali deadline.

“I would love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda. That’s my dream. That’s my obsession”, said Suella Braverman signalling it was her ‘obsession’ to see refugees on a plane to Rwanda.

At noon Rishi Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism & accountability” At 5pm he made Suella Braverman Home Secretary, 1wk after she resigned for Ministerial Code breach/security lapse He put party before country. Security is too important for this irresponsible Tory chaos https://t.co/AU9OmMnn9T — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 25, 2022

Suella Braverman is known for her anti-immigrant sentiments. Her reinstation as the Home Secretary has sparked outrage across the political and public landscape of the United Kingdom. Quite understandably, the opposition leaders are using this move as a weapon to target the Sunak government, but widespread outrage amongst the public also could be seen.